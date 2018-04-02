Infrastructure output grows 5.3% in February as against 6.1% in January

-
-
The annual infrastructure output grew 5.3% in February from a year ago as against 0.6% in the same month last year, government data showed on Monday.
The growth in output compares with a downwardly revised 6.1% year-on-year growth in January.
During April-February, the annual output growth was 4.3%, data showed.
Infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors such as coal, crude oil and electricity, accounts for nearly 40% of India's industrial output.
