Infrastructure projects to get rating system soon

The new system is expected to give emphasis on various in-built credit enhancement structures

The government plans to introduce a new credit rating system for infrastructure. The finance ministry is reviewing the final project report on the rating system for infrastructure projects. According to sources, it will be announced in the forthcoming Union Budget. “To begin with, the rating system is being introduced only for the operational projects. Projects post commissioning date will be eligible for such ratings,” said a person close to the development. In the early phase of discussions, the ministry had considered including both operational and ...

Amritha Pillay & Jyoti Mukul