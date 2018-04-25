Insolvency row: NCLT stays Union Bank's plea against debt-ridden Era Infra

Tribunal on Wednesday reserved its order over the plea filed by against debt-ridden Engineering Ltd.

The Principal bench of headed by Justice M M Kumar reserved order after concluding the arguments from both the sides.

The tribunal has allowed the parties to file their written submission before it, if they want to, within next two days.

was hearing the plea of UBI, which had moved to recover Rs 6.81 billion (Rs 681.04 crore), along with an overdue external commercial borrowing of $11.97 million, as on 31 May 2017.

was in the first list of 12 defaulting companies which was issued by Reserve Bank of India, directing banks to recover debts through the and (IBC) Code.

The matter was stuck at after contended before the tribunal that several company petitions had been filed before the Delhi high court with a prayer for winding up the company and during its pendency tribunal could not proceed.

However, in February decided to move ahead with proceedings against Engineering.