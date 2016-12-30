Inter-ministerial group to assess incentives sought by Apple

A group of senior officials from ministries, including commerce and finance, will early next month deliberate on the incentives sought by the US-based maker to set up a unit in the country.

Officials from the departments of commerce, industrial policy and promotion, revenue, environment and forest, electronics and information will attend the meeting.

The group is likely to meet in the first week of January to discuss the issue, sources said.

In a communication to the government, the Cupertino-based major has asked for several tax and other incentives to enter India in the sector. However, government sources said the technology-major should set up the unit in India without seeking additional support.

“Several companies in India are mobile phones in India. Nobody is asking for additional incentives. Currently, the government provides sufficient support to boost electronic manufacturing,” they added.