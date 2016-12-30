TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Frauds in banking sector see an uptick
Business Standard

Inter-ministerial group to assess incentives sought by Apple

The group is likely to meet in the first week of January to discuss the issue,

PTI  |  New Delhi 

Apple
An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City.Photo: Reuters

A group of senior officials from ministries, including commerce and finance, will early next month deliberate on the incentives sought by the US-based iPhone maker Apple to set up a manufacturing unit in the country.

Officials from the departments of commerce, industrial policy and promotion, revenue, environment and forest, electronics and information technology will attend the meeting.

The group is likely to meet in the first week of January to discuss the issue, sources said.

In a communication to the government, the Cupertino-based technology major has asked for several tax and other incentives to enter India in the manufacturing sector. However, government sources said the technology-major should set up the manufacturing unit in India without seeking additional support.

“Several companies in India are manufacturing mobile phones in India. Nobody is asking for additional incentives. Currently, the government provides sufficient support to boost electronic manufacturing,” they added.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Inter-ministerial group to assess incentives sought by Apple

The group is likely to meet in the first week of January to discuss the issue,

The group is likely to meet in the first week of January to discuss the issue,
A group of senior officials from ministries, including commerce and finance, will early next month deliberate on the incentives sought by the US-based iPhone maker Apple to set up a manufacturing unit in the country.

Officials from the departments of commerce, industrial policy and promotion, revenue, environment and forest, electronics and information technology will attend the meeting.

The group is likely to meet in the first week of January to discuss the issue, sources said.

In a communication to the government, the Cupertino-based technology major has asked for several tax and other incentives to enter India in the manufacturing sector. However, government sources said the technology-major should set up the manufacturing unit in India without seeking additional support.

“Several companies in India are manufacturing mobile phones in India. Nobody is asking for additional incentives. Currently, the government provides sufficient support to boost electronic manufacturing,” they added.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Inter-ministerial group to assess incentives sought by Apple

The group is likely to meet in the first week of January to discuss the issue,

A group of senior officials from ministries, including commerce and finance, will early next month deliberate on the incentives sought by the US-based iPhone maker Apple to set up a manufacturing unit in the country.

Officials from the departments of commerce, industrial policy and promotion, revenue, environment and forest, electronics and information technology will attend the meeting.

The group is likely to meet in the first week of January to discuss the issue, sources said.

In a communication to the government, the Cupertino-based technology major has asked for several tax and other incentives to enter India in the manufacturing sector. However, government sources said the technology-major should set up the manufacturing unit in India without seeking additional support.

“Several companies in India are manufacturing mobile phones in India. Nobody is asking for additional incentives. Currently, the government provides sufficient support to boost electronic manufacturing,” they added.

image
Business Standard
177 22