Inter-state e-way bill to be rolled out in five states from April 15

bill for movement of goods within the state will be rolled out from April 15, starting with 5 states including Gujarat, UP and

From April 1, the government had launched the electronic-way or bill system for moving goods worth over Rs 50,000 from one state to another.

The same for intra, or within the state movement, will be rolled out from April 15, said in a statement.

The five states which would form part of the first phase are Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, and

"With the roll-out of bill system in these states, it is expected that trade and industry will be further facilitated insofar as the transport of goods is concerned, thereby eventually paving the way for a nation-wide single bill system," the ministry said.

Trade and industry and transporters located in these states may obtain registration/enrolment on bill portal, it added.

Since the rollout of inter-state bill movement of goods from April 1, more than 63 lakh such bills have been generated till yesterday. is the only state which had rolled out bill system for intra-state movement of goods from April 1.

The GST council, last month, had decided on a staggered rollout of the bill starting with inter-state from April 1 and intra-state from April 15.

Touted as an anti-evasion measure and would help boost tax collections by clamping down on trade that currently happens on cash basis, the bill provision of the (GST) was first introduced on February 1.

However, its implementation was put on hold after the system developed glitches in generating permits. With several states also starting to generate intra-state bills on the portal, the system developed a snag.

Since then, the platform has been made more robust so that it can handle load of as many as 75 lakh inter-state bills daily without any glitch.