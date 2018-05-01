JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

India braces for explosion as Trump's Iran sanctions countdown begins
Business Standard

International Labour Day: Profiling the Indian workforce

The Indian economy is led by the services sector, but the workforce composition is still led by agriculture

Abhishek Waghmare  |  New Delhi 

indian labourers

Rapidly catching up with China to become the most populous country in the world, India, with 1.3 billion people running a $2.4 trillion economy, is the world’s fastest growing economy at the moment. The Indian economy is led by the services sector, but the workforce composition is still led by agriculture. On the occasion of May Day, or International Workers Day, we look at the social profile of workers in India:

graph


graph

graph


graph

Source: Census of India
First Published: Tue, May 01 2018. 02:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements