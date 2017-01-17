International tax-avoidance rules may override GAAR, other tax treaties

There is a possibility that the Indian General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR) and signed by India with countries such as Mauritius, Singapore and Cyprus and even other nations such as Netherlands may be partially or totally overriden by the (MLI) to implement tax treaty related measures to prevent Base Erosion and Profit Sharing (BEPS).

is a tax avoidance strategy used by multinational companies, wherein profits are shifted from jurisdictions that have high taxes to those that have low or no taxes (tax havens). The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) developed the MLI to tackle issues arising from BEPS.

More than 100 countries have reportedly adopted the MLI in November 2016. The MLI will be signed by these countries in June 2017 and is likely to be implemented by India in April 2018 or 2019.

"The MLI likely would override the relevant parts of existing bilateral treaties," observed a recent note by global consultancy PwC.

India has recently amended its with Mauritius, Cyprus and Singapore and it is believed that some may shift to European jurisdictions such as Spain, France and Netherlands to avoid paying tax on capital gains. However, the possibility that MLI may partially or totally override treaties with even these countries may prevent this migration.

As per existing regulations, in case of a tax treaty, the provisions of the I-T Act shall apply to the extent that they are more beneficial to the taxpayer. However, this does not hold good in the case of provisions, which will apply even in those cases where the tax treaty is more beneficial to the taxpayer.

The introduction of the MLI, however, may lead to another possibility. "If the tax treaty (after the introduction of the MLI) itself is more stringent, will the provisions still apply? Currently, there is lack of clarity on this aspect. It appears that in case of conflict between the provisions of the IT Act and the MLI, MLI should ordinarily prevail. However, in cases where provisions apply, an attempt should be made for harmonious reading of provisions and MLI," said Suresh Swamy, partner, financial services, PwC India.

Among other things, the MLI includes a 'principal purpose test', wherein tax treaty benefits can be denied if one of the principal purpose of an arrangement or a transaction was to, directly or indirectly, obtain tax benefit. "This test appears to be wider than the existing provisions in the Indian tax law," pointed out Swamy.

Further, MLIs will contain limitation-on-benefits (LOB) clauses, which are nothing but Specific Anti Avoidance Rules (SAAR) specifically aimed at certain arrangements of tax avoidance. This could create another grey area. "Treaty benefits will be restricted in accordance with these clauses. provisions, though, may still be applicable and invoked by the tax authorities and may override these provisions. However, this is an untested proposition and may lead to some litigation with tax authorities," said Punit Shah, partner, Dhruva Advisors.

To be sure, MLI provides participating countries and jurisdictions the option to specify at the time of MLI's ratification provisions they would opt in and out of. The Indian government has recently issued a statement indicating their approach towards and the kind of positions that are likely to be taken depending on the contents of the MLI. For this purpose, a separate committee has been constituted to examine all the Action Plans of the regime, and examine its recommendations, said sources.

MLI and the related measures will be implemented through amendments in the Income Tax Act, 1961.