Investment projects worth Rs 550 billion to be rolled out in April: Yogi

CM Yogi Adityanath announced on Monday that private investment proposals worth Rs 550 billion would be rolled out in the month of April.

The government had netted investment proposals worth Rs 4.68 trillion during the Investors Summit 2018 on 21-22 February. Earlier, the state had planned to launch Rs 250 billion worth of investment proposals each during March and April 2018, however, which got delayed due to several factors like delay in land clearances.

Yogi Adityanath said the government would soon launch projects of Rs 550 billion this month. He said when all the projects would get materialised, a total of 3.5 million would be created.

The CM spoke about launching of these projects in Jhansi, where he came to attend a meeting on proposed Bundelkhand defence corridor.

The Bundelkhand defence corridor is projected to get direct investments of Rs 200 billion and create 300,000 jobs, although the state is confident it would spur investments of almost Rs one trillion when it goes full steam.

Adityanath said Bundelkhand had immense development potential though he blamed the previous regimes for their apathy in realising its untapped energy. He noted under the Modi government farmers, youth and women have been included in the governance agenda for the first time.

The proposed Bundelkhand Expressway was being given the final touches, the CM added. The state has identified 3000 hectares for the proposed defence corridor. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) have been taken on board for their expertise in defence, aviation and ammunition related research. While the corridor is proposed in Bundelkhand, six other districts would form the full value chain of the mega project, including Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow and Chitrakoot.

The MSMEs have been asked to form associations and pool their resources for joint manufacturing and supplying bulk orders.