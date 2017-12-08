InvITs struggle over tax clarification, low investor interest

Listings of infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) have taken a back seat though the country’s first two InvITs were listed this financial year (FY18). With investors still not bullish about the instrument and developers seeking taxation clarity, it may take longer for InvITs to gain momentum.

IRB Infrastructure Developers was the first company to list its investment trust, while Sterlite Power Grid Ventures’ IndiGrid Trust was the second. Both are trading below their listing price on the BSE. “Alternative funding avenues like InvITs have not ...