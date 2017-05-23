iPhone production: India gives Apple its electronics manufacturing road map

India has offered Inc its own electronics manufacturing road map to comply with as tech giant kickstarts local production of its flagship product iPhone and carves up a larger chunk of the country's fast-growing smartphone market.

"We have ourselves drawn a road map of indigenisation in consultation with the industry over the past two years. We have now shared that road map (with Apple) and asked them to align with it, in which case we won't need to give them any separate concessions. said it will examine this and get back," said Aruna Sundararajan, secretary to the Minister of Electronics and IT.

had requested the Indian government to grant it 15 years of duty-free import of components to assemble its iPhones in India, sharing a roadmap to slowly indigenise products in that time.

The government has instead chalked out its own Electronics Manufacturing Policy to reach its goal of $400 billion in electronics manufacturing by 2020.

Earlier this month, the Cupertino-based firm ran a trial run for producing its low-cost iPhone SE at Taiwanese contract manufacturer Wistron's facility in Bengaluru. in a statement said that its 'Made in India' iPhones would hit store shelves in May.

"They have big plans for India and they definitely intend to make all their products (is what they have told us) in the next phase, for which they are evaluating various options. The first thing they had requested us 15 years of duty-free imports of their components," added Sundararajan.

India has maintained that it would not offer any specific concessions to produce smartphones locally, but would instead come up with concessions that would benefit all smartphone makers looking to set up manufacturing in the country. It also rejected Apple's moves to set up local plants to refurbish used iPhones from the West, which it intended to offer to local customers at lower price points.

As it looks to expand its share beyond the 2-3 per cent mark in India's 100 million plus smartphone market, is looking at localisation of production in order to compete with Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi, and Vivo, apart from its main rival Samsung.

Currently, is forced to sell four-year-old models such as the iPhone 5s to compete in India's mid-level smartphone segment.

"We continue to strengthen our local presence across the entire ecosystem, and we're very optimistic about our future in this remarkable country with its very large, young, and tech-savvy population, fast-growing economy, and improving 4G network infrastructure," Tim Cook told investors during Apple's recent quarterly earnings call.

Moreover, the company is looking at India as its next big market, at a time when iPhone sales have begun dropping in its two largest markets — USA and China.

Further, there have been indications that wants to partly or fully move its manufacturing base out of China as it becomes more expensive for the company to make phones there.

A comment from was not immediately available.