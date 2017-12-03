Iran inaugurates Chabahar: Pak isolated, Indian commerce to get a big boost

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of Chabahar port, also known as the



The port opened and Central to Indian commerce while isolating

Giving a boost to the bilateral ties between and Iran, External Affairs Minister has made an unannounced visit to Tehran, while returning from Sochi in Russia, ahead of the inauguration of the strategically important port.

Over a month ago, sent the first consignment of wheat to through Chabahar Port, which Swaraj remarked as a gift from Indians to Afghans.

Swaraj then said that remains committed to work closely with its regional and international partners to bring peace, security, stability and prosperity in



has committed $500 million to build the port to bypass

The port located on the coast of the of Oman in Iran's southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province has two docks.

Iran has invested about one billion dollars in building the first phase of the port.

Director General of Ports and Maritime Organisation in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Behrouz Aqaee, said

about 100,000-tonne ships will be able to call at the port after it becomes operational.

The inauguration of the port was attended by delegates from 27 countries.