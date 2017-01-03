Iran names 29 international companies to bid for oil, gas projects

has named 29 companies from more than a dozen countries as being allowed to bid for and gas projects using the new, less restrictive Petroleum Contract (IPC) model, the ministry news website SHANA reported on Monday.

The list of pre-qualified firms included Shell, France's Total, Italy's Eni, Malaysia's and Russia's Gazprom and Lukoil, as well as companies from China, Austria, Japan and other countries.

hopes its new IPC, part of an effort to sweeten the terms it offers on development deals, will attract foreign investors and boost production after years of sanctions.

The list did not include major BP. The Financial Times said BP had opted out of the bidding because of concerns over possible renewed U.S.- tensions after President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

Trump has said he will scrap the deal between and world powers that imposed curbs on Tehran's nuclear projects and lifted sanctions on the Iranian economy last January.

State-run National Iranian Company (NIOC) signed the first output contract under the IPC model in October with an Iranian firm identified by the United States as part of a conglomerate controlled by Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The IPC model has been delayed several times due to opposition from hardline rivals of President Hassan Rouhani. It ends a buy-back system dating back more than 20 years under which did not allow foreign firms to book reserves or take equity stakes in Iranian companies.

The new IPC has more flexible terms that take into account price fluctuations and investment risks, a senior Iranian official told Reuters in November.

majors have said they would only go back to if it makes major changes to the buy-back contracts, which companies such as France's Total or Italy's Eni said made them no money or even incurred losses.