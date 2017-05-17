Iraq replaces Saudi Arabia as top oil supplier to India in April

replaced as top crude supplier to in April as refiners moved to boost their processing margins by purchasing the cheaper Basra Heavy grade, ship tracking and Thomson Reuters trade flow data showed.

India's April imports from topped 1 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first time, up by about a third from March and 8 percent from a year ago, according to ship tracking data obtained from sources and data compiled by Thomson Reuters Research & Forecasts.

"Basra heavy is good for refineries with coker units, it is also good for conventional refiners that make bitumen as that is in demand in Also (the crude) is available at discounts so it is value for every dollar that we spend," said M K Surana, chairman of

Indian refiners in recent years have invested heavily in modernising plants to more efficiently process low grade crudes into diesel and gasoline, helping to boost operating margins and giving greater flexibility in the grades they can buy.

This has allowed refiners in the third-largest consumer to shop around during periods of tightness, and remain profitable in a fast-growing, cost-sensitive market.

India's crude mix is highly diverse as a result, with just over 15 percent of its flows stemming from Africa in April, nearly 13 percent from Latin America, and most of the rest coming from the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia, usually India's main supplier, shipped about 750,000 bpd to the South Asian nation in April, a decline of about 5 percent from the previous month and 8 percent from a year ago, the data showed.

With each barrel of Iraq's Basra Heavy trading at roughly $2.85 less than a barrel of Saudi Arabia's Arab Heavy mix when the deals were done, Indian importers were able to realise a substantial cost-savings by making the switch, without much impact on product output.

India's lower Saudi purchases were partly due to firmer Saudi prices following the production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) since January.

is OPEC's second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia, but so far has been resistant to an aggressive cut given its reliance on revenues to fund its economy.

"Iraqi is a good alternative to other heavy grades from Basra is sold at a huge discount to Dubai or other heavy grades in spot markets, whereas Saudi is available only at the OSP (Official Selling Price)," said Ehsan Ul Haq, Senior Analyst at KBC Energy.

A delay to Venezuelan loadings due to problems at a major port helped to boost India's demand for Iraqi oil, and also took more Russian Urals crude.

Iran emerged as the third-biggest supplier to in April, replacing Venezuela, which slipped to the fifth spot, behind Nigeria, the data showed.