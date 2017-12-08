Irdai to study wearable tech as part of insurance policy

Wearable devices could soon become part of the framework, as the sectoral regulator (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) has formed a working group (WG) seeking inputs to bring such gadgets under guidelines keeping in view interest of policyholders.



Use of wearable gadgets, especially among health enthusiasts, alongside on mobile phones, is on the rise as people find these devices handy to track their physical activities and health status.



The 10-member WG, headed by Chief General Manager Yegnapriya Bharath, will examine the role of innovation in insurance involving wearable/portable devices.