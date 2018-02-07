IRFC tax issue resolved; to raise additional debt of over Rs 630 billion

Giving a major relief to the (IRFC), the dedicated market borrowing arm of the railways, the has exempted it from an accumulated liability of Rs 63.92 billion. This will increase the company’s net worth and help raise additional debt of over Rs 630 billion, Indian Railways said in a statement issued on Tuesday. It will also improve the valuation of the company for its maiden IPO. According to the government, post its exemption from the liability, will not require any equity infusion. faced a liability as its depreciation was greater than its profit.

The company did not pay under normal assessment and is subject to a minimum alternate of 21 per cent.