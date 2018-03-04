Is commercial coal mining really transformative?

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the methodology for auction of coal mines for commercial mining. Earlier, the ministry of coal had published a white paper on the policy initiative, which purports to bring in private participation in coal mining.

The stated objectives of this reform are four-fold: greater efficiency in the sector through competition; transparency; ease of doing business; and use of natural resources for national development. The term “commercial coal mining” is a bit of a misnomer, as all ...