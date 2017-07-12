Is privacy a fundamental right? SC to hear Aadhaar case from July 18

A five-judge constitution bench will hear from July 18 the challenge to validity of the controversial on the touchstone of privacy, an issue that has been pending for two years.

The bench would decide whether the right to privacy is a -- a question central to the

A bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said on Wednesday the five-judge bench would hear the matter for two days.

Khehar agreed to the hearing by the constitution bench after senior counsel Shyam Divan and Attorney General K.K. Venugopal mentioned the matter for an early hearing.

The question on the validity of Aadhaar scheme on the touchstone of whether privacy was was referred to the constitution bench in October 2015.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)