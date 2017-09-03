Is there any specific provision for interest income under GST Act?

Is there any specific provision for interest income under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act? I want to know if I charge an interest for payment delay, do I need to pay GST on it? Also, sometimes we debit buyers’ accounts directly as fee for delay. Will there be GST on such fees? Under the GST law, there is a specific provision, under which a supplier of goods/services can include any interest charged on account of a delay in payment of consideration by the customer, in the taxable value of supplies. Therefore, if you charge any interest, you should be required to deposit ...