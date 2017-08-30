It is the right time for 5G in India: Trai chairman RS Sharma

At a time when the financial stress in the telecom industry is on the rise, the regulator has floated a consulation paper seeking stakeholders' views on the next round of spectrum auction for multiple bands, including 5G. In an interview, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman R S Sharma tells Kiran Rathee there’s no reason why India should be left behind. Edited excerpts: As a regulator, do you believe there’s financial stress in the telecom industry? The government has recognised that (the stress) and has put up an inter-ministerial ...