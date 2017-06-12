IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, top IT execs to meet on Friday

Issues in Digital India project, reports of job loss will be discussed

Information technology and electronics minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will meet about 20 top executives of companies in the sector on Friday. These include Google, IBM, Infosys, Microsoft, Flipkart, Snapdeal and Paytm. Issues in the Digital India project, reports of job loss and dismissals in IT services and a number of related issues will be discussed. The government is aiming at a $1 trillion digital economy by 2022. "We have called representatives from all segments of the digital economy. Based on suggestions and the outcome, we are open to create a working group that ...

Kiran Rathee