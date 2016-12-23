TRENDING ON BS
I-T officials "raid" Kotak Mahindra Bank in Delhi, question branch manager

Bank says no KYC deficiencies were noted

IANS  |  New Delhi 

IT officials raid Kotak Mahindra Bank in Delhi, grill KG Marg branch manager

The Income Tax Department on Friday questioned the manager of a Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in Delhi in connection with two of its customer accounts, officials said.

According to a police official, a "raid" was conducted in the morning on the Kasturba Gandhi Marg branch in the heart of Delhi.

Rohit Rao, official spokesperson of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said in a statement: "IT department has visited the bank's branch in connection with survey of two of its customers and their related accounts.

"No KYC deficiencies were noted in these two customers. The IT department did question the Branch Manager and no adverse report has been submitted to the bank so far."

Rao said the bank had a "robust system of regularly and proactively filing necessary reports with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) for all large transactions.

"The bank denies that there were any fake accounts. The bank is extending full cooperation to the investigating authorities."

 

