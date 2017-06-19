It's all celebration at next GST Council meet

The next meeting of the GST
(goods and services tax) Council on June 30 is likely to be a kind of celebratory function on the eve of the roll-out of the new indirect tax system. The official launch of the GST
will take place at a function, which will be organised in Delhi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
said after the meeting of the Council. He said the government will soon give details of the function.
When asked whether e-way bill would be taken up at the next meeting, an official said the next meeting would be a celebration for the GST
roll-out.
The venue of the function has not been decided yet. It could be the Parliament complex, he said.
