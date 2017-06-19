It's all celebration at next GST Council meet

The next meeting of the (goods and services tax) Council on June 30 is likely to be a kind of celebratory function on the eve of the roll-out of the new indirect tax system. The official launch of the will take place at a function, which will be organised in Delhi, said after the meeting of the Council. He said the government will soon give details of the function.

When asked whether e-way bill would be taken up at the next meeting, an official said the next meeting would be a celebration for the roll-out.



The venue of the function has not been decided yet. It could be the Parliament complex, he said.