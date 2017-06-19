TRENDING ON BS
It's all celebration at next GST Council meet

The official launch of the GST will take place at a function: FM Arun Jaitley

BS Reporter 

(From right) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia at the17th GST Council meet at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday Photo: pti
The next meeting of the GST (goods and services tax) Council on June 30 is likely to be a kind of celebratory function on the eve of the roll-out of the new indirect tax system. The official launch of the GST will take place at a function, which will be organised in Delhi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said after the meeting of the Council. He said the government will soon give details of the function. 

When asked whether e-way bill would be taken up at the next meeting, an official said the next meeting would be a celebration for the GST roll-out. 
 
The venue of the function has not been decided yet. It could be the Parliament complex, he said.  

