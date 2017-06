It's raining discounts as Cox & Kings offers packages starting at Rs 1,099

It's a good time to take a short break and plan a vacation as the monsoon showers provide relief from the scorching summer heat. The good news is travel company Cox and Kings is offering exclusive packages and you can head to Udaipur, Mahabaleshwar or Kathmandu by shelling out only Rs 1,099 to Rs 9,599.

3 days / 2 nights Rs 1,149* Rs 2,249 Udaipur 3 days / 2 nights Rs 1,249* Rs 2,499 Kodaikanal 3 days / 2 nights Rs 1,799* Rs 3,599 Kumarakom 3 days / 2 nights Rs 2,299* Rs 4,599 Wayanad 3 days / 2 nights Rs 2,749* Rs 5,449 Kerala (Kochi, Munnar, Thekkady & Alleppey) 6 days / 5 nights Rs 9,999* Rs 16,699 Goa 5 days/4 nights Rs 4,999* Rs 9,999 Ladakh 6 days/5 nights Rs 11,699* Rs 19,349/person Ooty & Kodaikanal 6 days/5 nights Rs 11,999* Rs 19,949 Bhubaneshwar 6 days/5 nights Rs 12,999* Rs 21,649 Bhutan 6 days/5 nights Rs 13,999* Rs 23,349 Kashmir 6 days/5 nights Rs 9,999* Rs 16,649 Nepal (Kathmandu) 6 days / 5 nights Rs 9,599* 15,899

For Rs 1,099 one can spend two days and one night in Nasik, Shirdi, Aurangabad, Mahabaleshwar or Daman. All the rates are valid for travel to end on or before September 30, 2017.Here are the other offers:*All prices are as per ex-hubs based on twin sharing per person basis. Tour price includes hotel accommodation, sightseeing, Cox & Kings tour manager services (for group tours only), meals (as per itinerary), transportation (for tailor-made tours only).