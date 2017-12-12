IT sector seeks tax rationalisation

JUST IN
Economists meet Jaitley, divided on fiscal road map
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The software sector, under the aegis of Nasscom, on Monday sought a resolution of the issues related to service tax refunds and goods and services tax (GST) during the pre-Budget meeting with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. “We discussed issues related to Place of Effective Management, service tax, and tax refunds,” Nasscom President R Chandrashekhar said after the meeting. The software industry, along with other IT associations like Electronic Industries Association of India, Manufacturers’ Association for Information Technology and Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association of India also met the ministry.

First Published: Tue, December 12 2017. 01:22 IST

