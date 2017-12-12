IT sector seeks tax rationalisation

The software sector, under the aegis of Nasscom, on Monday sought a resolution of the issues related to service refunds and goods and services (GST) during the pre-Budget meeting with Minister Arun Jaitley. “We discussed issues related to Place of Effective Management, service tax, and refunds,” President R Chandrashekhar said after the meeting. The software industry, along with other IT associations like Electronic Industries Association of India, and of also the ministry.