IT systems of 7 NE states linked with PFMS to facilitate welfare schemes

The today said information technology systems of treasuries of seven north eastern states have been integrated with the Centre's Public Financial Management System (PFMS).



Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa recently reviewed initiatives in the area of public expenditure management in North Eastern (NE) states.



"To provide the Centre and State governments with a real time, reliable and meaningful management information system... the IT systems of all North Eastern States' treasuries (namely, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Tripura) except Nagaland, have been integrated with PFMS," a ministry statement said.The PFMS, also known as (CPSMS), tracks fund disbursement and ensures that state treasuries are integrated with the Centre to ensure money is send as and when required.The ministry has set a target to integrate PFMS with all state treasuries in current fiscal and implement Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for welfare and scholarship schemes.In last six months, 15 trainings have been organised by the Central Project Management Unit (CPMU) of PFMS and government departments in NE States on PFMS.A total of 739 officials/non-officials have gone through these trainings. The National Institute of Financial Management (NIFM), an autonomous body under Department of Expenditure has take up training of the officers from North Eastern States as a special focus area, the statement said.