Italian delegation shows interest to invest in Nalco's Angul aluminium park

A visiting high-level delegation from Italy has evinced interest in investing at the aluminium downstream park at Angul (Odisha). The cluster spreading 240 acres, is being developed jointly by National Aluminium Company (Nalco) and state-owned Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco). The delegation led by the Consul General of Italy comprised Italian Aluminium Association, chief executive officers and senior executives of different Italian organisations. They held talks with senior Nalco executives and officials of the Odisha government at the seminar on ‘Indo-Italian Metal Hub’ organised by the Aluminium Association of India (AAI). Damiano Francovigh, Italian Consul General in India stressed on an improvement of bilateral relations between India and Italy, saying, “Strengthening economic cooperation between India and Eastern India will go a long way in improving relations between Italy and India.
The Indo-Italian Metal Hub seminar titled ‘Aluminium Age’ is also an effort in that direction’’, he said.Speaking on the occasion, Odisha’s industries minister Niranjan Pujari said, “Odisha offers the perfect ecosystem to be the Hub of Aluminium sector and we are committed to forging strong economic tie with Italy. The molten aluminium can be directly obtained from Nalco when the Angul Aluminium Park becomes operational.’’ The seminar was preceded by a site visit to proposed Angul Aluminium Park last Friday. Sanjeev Chopra, principal secretary (industries) with the Odisha government said, “This visit by the Italian delegation team has come at a very opportune time as the future looks bright for investors looking at investing in the aluminium sector in Odisha. The potential for collaboration is immense. The response to the Angul Aluminium Park is unprecedented and will become a major centre in the world for aluminium downstream activities. The park will rival the best in the world and Nalco will be there to provide concessions and hand-holding support to organisations.’’ The seminar is expected to pave the way for discussion amongst important players, businesses, state government and government agencies, and associations of Indian and Italian industry in the engineering, metals and transportation sectors. The Indo-Italian Metal hub tour is a programme aimed at decision makers in the industrial sector in India, Italy and Europe.
