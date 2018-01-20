Italian delegation shows interest to invest in Nalco's Angul aluminium park

A visiting high-level delegation from has evinced interest in investing at the at (Odisha). The cluster spreading 240 acres, is being developed jointly by (Nalco) and state-owned Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco). The delegation led by the Consul General of comprised Italian Aluminium Association, chief executive officers and senior executives of different Italian organisations. They held talks with senior executives and officials of the government at the seminar on ‘Indo-Italian Metal Hub’ organised by the (AAI). Damiano Francovigh, Italian Consul General in India stressed on an improvement of bilateral relations between India and Italy, saying, “Strengthening economic cooperation between India and Eastern India will go a long way in improving relations between and India. The Indo-Italian Metal Hub seminar titled ‘Aluminium Age’ is also an effort in that direction’’, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Odisha’s industries minister Niranjan Pujari said, “ offers the perfect ecosystem to be the Hub of and we are committed to forging strong economic tie with The molten aluminium can be directly obtained from when the Aluminium Park becomes operational.’’

The seminar was preceded by a site visit to proposed Aluminium Park last Friday.

Sanjeev Chopra, principal secretary (industries) with the government said, “This visit by the Italian delegation team has come at a very opportune time as the future looks bright for investors looking at investing in the in The potential for collaboration is immense. The response to the Aluminium Park is unprecedented and will become a major centre in the world for aluminium downstream activities. The park will rival the best in the world and will be there to provide concessions and hand-holding support to organisations.’’

The seminar is expected to pave the way for discussion amongst important players, businesses, state government and government agencies, and associations of Indian and Italian industry in the engineering, metals and transportation sectors. The Indo-Italian Metal hub tour is a programme aimed at decision makers in the industrial sector in India, and Europe.