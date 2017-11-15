Ivanka Trump visit: GES to showcase 100 Indian start-ups, products

The (GES), scheduled to be held from November 28 to 30, will showcase over 100 innovative start-ups, products, services and processes that are transforming the Indian and global landscape.

These will be exhibited through a multi-touch interactive wall, sensor-enabled touch screens, rotoscope mural technology, and physical displays, said the organisers.

Among the innovations to be on display is the from It will provide an answer to how India can leapfrog the transportation revolution.

Hyperloop technology, brainchild of SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk, is a system of magnetically levitating capsules (pods) that are sent at high speeds through low-pressure tubes. It is still in trial stages in different countries.

Under India Edge, the will display their innovations and these include GreenSole, which refurbishes old shoes and create new pairs for needy, SocialCops, a data intelligence company, and BabyChakra, a social-discovery, and commerce platform for maternity and childcare.

is hosting the in partnership with the

To be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), it will bring together 1,200 entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem supporters for training and mentoring sessions, networking and investment matchmaking.

The summit will highlight the theme 'Women First, Prosperity for All', and will focus on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth globally.

President Donald Trump's daughter and White House advisor will lead the US delegation to the summit.

Ivanka, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will attend the main session of on November 28 and will also attend a few sessions the next day.

The summit will focus on four innovative, high-growth industries -- healthcare and life sciences, digital economy and financial technology, energy and infrastructure, media and entertainment.

The event will also feature Networking and Global Innovation through Science and (GIST) catalyst pitch competition.

Selected start-ups from India, the US and other countries will get an opportunity to elevate their businesses by showcasing their pitch, furnishing feedback from high-level judges, and affordable opportunities to win entrepreneurship resources, according to the agenda.

There will also be a breakout session on 'Money counts: Attracting private equity' where panelists will talk to entrepreneurs about how they can tap into private equity and use it to achieve sustainable growth.