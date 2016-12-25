IWAI, MIT join hands to develop ferry services on national waterway-1

Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) on Saturday said it has collaborated with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) for developing at 18 locations in six cities on National Waterway-1.

According to an official statement, ferrying passengers between different locations on will get a much-needed boost soon.

and Ministry of Shipping have entered into a contract with a joint venture (JV) of Thompson Design Group (TDG) in US and Infrastructure Architecture Lab of for identifying suitable locations for construction of 18 ferry terminals in six cities of Allahabad, Varanasi, Patna, Munger, Kolkata and Haldia on NW-1.

The consultants will also prepare Detailed Project Report and tender documents for the 18 terminals.

This JV has earlier worked on similar transport solutions in USA — Governors Island ( a 172-acre island in the heart of New York Harbour), Navy Pier, Chicago, and Buffalo Bayou, Texas.

According to the contract, the consultants will carry out the technical and financial feasibility of the at the above mentioned six locations.

The consultants will identify the best locations within the specific regulatory, planning and investment framework of the cities.

During the course of identifying the suitable locations for the terminal, the consultants will take into account commercial and passenger characteristic of each city with a goal of integrating transportation networks and facilities to each city.

The economic needs, civic needs, gaps in civil infrastructure, urban usage, connectivity between modes, land availability and environment and social safeguards will also be given due consideration while zeroing in on the suitable locations.

The government is developing NW-1 under the Jal Marg Vikas Project with the technical and financial assistance of the World Bank at an estimated cost of Rs 5,369 crore.

The project would enable commercial navigation of vessels with a capacity of 1500-2,000 tons.

The project includes development of fairway, Multi-Modal Terminals at Varanasi, Haldia, and Sahibganj, strengthening of river navigation system, conservancy works, modern River Information System, Digital Global Positioning System, night navigation facilities, modern methods of channel marking, construction of a new state of the art navigational lock at Farakka etc.