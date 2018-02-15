Jaitley's cost price-based MSP formula to cost Rs 115 bn for 4 crops: SBI

Amid the debate on whether procurement of grains under price deficiency scheme with the newly announced formula of 1.5 times over the A2+FL cost will balloon public expenditure, a report by (SBI) presents a contrarian view. The report prepared by its Chief Group Economic Advisor shows that combined cost if a price deficiency based market intervention scheme is implemented for wheat, paddy, bajra and maize on a conservative basis would be less than Rs 115 billion. This calculation is based on the 2016-17 MSPs which in case of wheat alone was 104 per cent more than the A2+FL cost as calculated by the Commission for Costs and Prices (CACP). The report also discounts the popular perception that introduction of Madhya Pradesh’s Price Deficiency Financing Scheme (Bhaawantar Bhugtan Yojana) artificially depressed prices during the September to December period as urad prices had not only declined in Madhya Pradesh, but also in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. In case of wheat, the report said that assuming that all production comes to the market and after adjusting the procurement figure, the total cost of deficiency payment comes out to be around Rs 23.25 billion. If the monthly average price is taken instead of minimum price, then the total expenditure comes even lower at Rs 6.5 billion. For wheat, SBI has arrived at the figure in each after deducting the state procurement from the total production. This is then multiplied by the difference between average market price and or the minimum market price and The of 2016-17 season which is around Rs 1,625 per quintal has been taken for this purpose. An updated would obviously boost this expenditure figure. “We found out that there has been downward pressure on market prices during the post-harvest period, but the difference between the market price and varies from state to state.

Even for some states, the post-harvest price is higher than MSP,” the report said.