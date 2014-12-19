Jaitley may need Rs 1-lakh-cr spending cut to meet fiscal deficit target

Rs 70,000-80,000 cr net tax revenue shortfall likely

lost as HZL-Balco stake sale deferred Rs 63,427 cr fuel subsidy Budget estimate unlikely to see any savings despite cheaper oil