The 14th GST
Council meet chaired by Jaitley began on Thursday morning.
Finance
Ministers, Finance
Secretaries and taxation officials of various states and union territories participated in the meeting where tax
slabs for services and commodities would be determined for the entire country.
The council meeting began with a two-minute silence as a tribute to Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave who passed away in New Delhi.
When the GST
council started its deliberations for the day, Jaitley thanked state Finance
Minister Haseeb Drabu for making arrangements for the final leg of the GST
council meet.
Jaitley assured the state government that the centre will extend all possible help in restructuring the GST
implementation for Jammu and Kashmir
while respecting the special status of the state.
He said the common people would have many benefits of the GST
as it would decrease the cascading effect of taxes.
"Importing states like Jammu and Kashmir
will have huge benefit. As per our estimate, we will have Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2,000 crore profit in tax
revenue.
"Prices will go down for the common people in the coming three years," he said.
The Finance
Minister said the GST
is perhaps India's largest and most significant tax
reform.
"It is a change in tax
regime itself. And today to my mind this is the most important meeting because there is lot of public interest in it, like what taxes you have on salt, on cigarettes, on ships, so it affects the general public. So it is a very important meeting and perhaps it is towards the concluding part of the GST
council", he said.
Drabu said the state government would introduce a bill in the state assembly in its next session to implement the GST.
"We will go into the GST
regime but we will try to make some changes because of our special constitutional position", Drabu said.
