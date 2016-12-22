Jalandhar's sports goods industry laying off workers due to low demand

The fourth of a six-part series shows how Jalandhar's sports goods industry is coping after six weeks of demonetisation

Anurag Salaria, a sports goods maker, was standing outside his unit in a run-down area of Jalandhar. “I have told 10 workers to go on unpaid leave,” he said. The central government’s November 8 announcement banning high-value notes has left hundreds jobless in the city’s famous sports goods hub. Salaria supplied around 100 boxes of shuttlecocks daily before demonetisation. Now it is down to less than a third of that. Of the workers who have remained with him, Salaria has been paying them Rs 500 a week on the promise that their dues ...

Sahil Makkar