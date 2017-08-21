Jan Dhan accounts slip on credit score

Making Jan Dhan accounts eligible for credit has become a key concern for banks to keep the scheme viable, after having achieved its broader objective of financial inclusion. At present, less than 15 per cent of the accounts are credit-linked, according to informal estimates from banks. The lenders are now pushing for the overdraft facility of Rs 5,000, which comes with the accounts, to customers. However, with a large number of account-holders deemed non-creditworthy, credit linkage is turning out to be a difficult task, bankers say. Meanwhile, the huge ...