Jan-Dhan Yojana: NDA's financial inclusion push

The (NDA) government’s ambitious Jan-Dhan Yojana, which aims to bring the excluded sections of the society under the ambit of the formal financial system, has been a roaring success since its launch three years ago.

A staggering 295 million accounts have been opened under the scheme, according to the latest data. Of these accounts, 60 per cent belong to those residing in rural and semi-urban areas. Roughly, Rs 65,000 crore has been deposited in these accounts so far. Ensuring that the poor have a bank account was only part of the strategy to deepen the financial inclusion. Subsequently, to ensure greater engagement with the system, the government offered other financial products, such as life insurance. The government followed it up with the Mudra, which extended credit to micro enterprises. These initiatives too have made a significant headway.