is peaking off and the Reserve Bank of India is expected to cut rates by 25 bps in August if is normal, says a report. According to global financial services major Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML), risks are overdone. January stood at 5.1 per cent, a shade below December's 5.2 per cent, and is tracking February at 4.7 per cent with tomato/onion prices slipping. "We expect the MPC to look through the jump in to 5.4 per cent in April-June, as it is driven by base effects.

Against this backdrop, we expect the MPC to cut rates by a final 25 bps in August if the La Nina materialises," said in a research note. The La Nina phenomenon gives a boost to Southwest The report further noted that while Budget 2018 has hiked minimum support prices, the inflationary impact is likely to be muted as ruling wholesale prices are already higher than the revised MSP. "We estimate FY19 (2018-19) average at 4.8 per cent (adjusted for June quarter base effects), well within the RBI's 2-6 per cent target," the report said. The Reserve Bank kept the key policy rate unchanged at 6 per cent for the third consecutive time on February 7 in view of firming In its policy review meet, said it is expecting retail to rise to 5.1 per cent in the last quarter of the ongoing fiscal due to rising crude oil prices and hike in salary components of government employees. The central bank has also projected to be in the range of 5.1-5.6 per cent in the first half of 2018-19.