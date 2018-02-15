January trade deficit widens to $16.30 bn; exports rise 9%

-
January trade deficit widened to $16.30 billion as against $9..9 billion in year-ago period, data from Commerce Ministry showed. It was $14.88 bn in the previous month. Merchandise exports for January rose 9.07% from a year ago to $24.38 billion. Goods imports last month were $40.68 billion, a jump of 26.10% from a year ago, data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.
