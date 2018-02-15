JUST IN
$100-bn digital consumer spending potential by 2020: Google & BCG report
January trade deficit widens to $16.30 bn; exports rise 9%

Imports surge 26% to $40.68 bn

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

January trade deficit widened to $16.30 billion as against $9..9 billion in year-ago period, data from Commerce Ministry showed. It was $14.88 bn in the previous month. Merchandise exports for January rose 9.07% from a year ago to $24.38 billion. Goods imports last month were $40.68 billion, a jump of 26.10% from a year ago, data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed.

