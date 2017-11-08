Jayant Sinha challenges Mamata Banerjee over demonetisation

' is not a scam', said Minister of State for Civil Aviation on Wednesday, while lashing out at Chief Minister and added that he is in Kolkata to challenge the former.

At a press conference in Kolkata, Sinha said, "I am here to challenge Mamata ji and tell her directly that is not a scam. This is a message I want to take to the people of Bengal and tell them what the people of India are saying today, that this is not a scam but a miracle".

"This is very unfortunate that we have seen this kind of violence in Bengal. We are working for the development of the state while the Trinamool Congress is working for the destruction of the When was introduced, we thought it would take the country forward but people's objection towards it is not helping the country," he said.

Sinha's scathing attack came hours after Mamata described as 'DeMoDisaster', a 'Big Scam' and marked it as a 'Black Day' in the history of India.

The Trinamool Congress had earlier announced that it would observe November 8 as 'Black Day' to protest against across As a sign of protest, she also changed her profile picture on Twitter 'black'.

Mamata took to Twitter and said, "I have turned my Twitter DP black DeMoDisaster. Let us raise our voices November 8 Black Day".

Yesterday, the Chief Minister of also retweeted her yesterday's post on Facebook, alleging that the note ban was a big scam which was announced to help vested interests convert black money into white money.

" is a big scam. I repeat, is a big scam. If a thorough investigation is conducted, this will be proved," her Facebook post read.

