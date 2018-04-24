Jewar International Airport cost escalates 5 times to over Rs 157 billion

Close on the heels of the government gifting a mega Rs 200 billion defence corridor project to Uttar Pradesh, the Centre has now given wings to the state's proposed Jewar International Airport in Noida by according it in principle approval.

The project, to be developed under public-private partnership (PPP) and estimated to cost over Rs 157 billion, would come up at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar district (Noida/Greater Noida). The project has been hanging fire for the last 17 years after it was first conceived in 2000 owing to regulatory and clearances issues.

In this manner, the airport project is estimated to clock cost overrun of almost 5 times from its earlier projected cost of Rs 35 billion during the erstwhile Mayawati regime (2007-12), when it was conceived as an aviation and cargo hub, offering transit facilities for international connecting flights. The Mayawati government had also pursued the project vigourously, however, it failed to get the necessary approvals putting it in limbo.

Meanwhile, the central steering committee yesterday approved the UP government's proposal in this regard. It is projected to decongest the Delhi airport once it becomes operational in the National Capital Region (NCR). As per the techno-economic feasibility study report prepared by global consultants PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the airport would comprise two runways and handle 70 million passengers and 3 million tonnes cargo annually. It would require about 1441 hectares of land spanning 8 villages.

The airport is estimated to start functioning by 2022 if the land acquisition process gets underway without delay and is wrapped up within a year in 4 phases. The airport has been proposed to also serve as a cargo, pilot training and aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) hub. The mega project would not only boost Uttar Pradesh's image as an emerging economic region, but spur employment opportunities for the youth especially in aviation-related commercial activities.

Earlier on July 6, 2017, the project was given site clearance by the Centre after the incumbent government followed it up with the union civil aviation ministry. Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) had been nominated as the nodal agency for the infra project. On December 5, the Adityanath cabinet approved the state civil aviation proposal and forwarded it to the various central government agencies and departments for clearances, including home and defence.

The Adityanath government has already announced its civil aviation promotion policy, which is expected to give a major fillip to the sector. The policy aims at providing air connectivity between Lucknow and other state capitals, apart from divisional headquarters.

The Centre has rolled out the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) to provide air connectivity to smaller towns. Under RCS, several air routes have been approved for UP, including Agra, Kanpur and Allahabad.