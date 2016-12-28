Jharkhand to train 2 mn youths under Singapore's skill training programme

Focusing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious plan of development, the government has designed a project to train two million youths in vocational programmes.

“In the next 5 years, two million youths will be trained through 95 development centres across the state,” Chief Minister Raghubar Das said after inaugurating Saksham Kaushal Vikash Scheme. Das, who completed two years in office today, said the focus of the government is to youths to enhance their earning potential.

Under the plan, the government would involve private and public sector undertakings to understand the demand to enable skilling the youths accordingly.

The trainers of the institutions excelling in the programme would be sent to for further training. This would help in adopting a world-class model in skilling the youths in Jharkhand.

Singapore’s model in the vocational programmes is being adopted by many countries around the world. The Institute of Technical Education’s wholly-owned subsidiary, ITE Education Services (ITEES), is helping 25 countries across Asia, Africa, and the West Asia to revamp their curriculum and train educators. It has also helped some of them build vocational schools.

The chief minister said the state government was also focusing on value addition and showcasing of local products in the global market.



During the past two years, the state government had recruited 40,000 youths. Next year, 45,000 people, including 18,000 teachers and 2,200 forest guards, will be appointed. Das added that would be free from manpower shortage in 2017.

The state has been on the fast track to development. While 1,000-km roads have been constructed, a golden triangle expressway has been approved to connect the state capital with industrial cities of Jamshedpur, Bokaro and Dhanbad.