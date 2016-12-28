JICA to prepare traffic, transport plan for Andhra Pradesh capital region

International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has signed a Record of Discussions with the government and the Centre for technical cooperation in preparing a comprehensive traffic and transport study for the Capital Region (APCR).

The study will formulate a comprehensive master plan, including immediate action plans, to create effective traffic management and transportation modules in 12 urban local bodies in APCR. The master plan would include short- and medium-term transport development plans and long-term transport plans and policies and strategies.

Training and knowledge transfer will also be a part of this study. Japanese experts will be dispatched for assisting Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) in the operations of field surveys, plan, design and supervision of the master plan.

"The main objective of our support is to contribute to social and economic development of the state of by formulating a comprehensive smart transport master plan for the APCR, which may lead ideal transportation, and also by enhancing the capacity of officials and concerned in the transportation planning sector through the experience of the development of the master plans," Takema Sakamoto, chief representative India office said.