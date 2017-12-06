Job openings for fresh graduates: Flipkart, Paytm, Snapdeal on hiring spree

The top Indian start-ups with a valuation of over $1 billion each are on a hiring spree and more than half of all job postings by these unicorns are for fresh graduates, says a report.



According to recent data from global job site Indeed, four unicorns — Snapdeal, PayTM, and — make up around 90 per cent of all job postings.



A unicorn is a start-up company valued at more than a billion dollars, typically in the software or technology sector."Indeed's latest study reveals that more than half (57 per cent) of all job postings by unicorns are for fresh graduates. This is encouraging for millions of young freshers looking to jumpstart their careers with young companies, and being a part of the exciting startup ecosystem," Indeed Managing Director Sashi Kumar said.With the Indian e-commerce market expected to grow at 30 per cent a year, and attain a valuation worth $200 billion by 2026, companies such as Snapdeal, and are experiencing a boom in business, it said.Moreover, digital service providers like and too are thriving, given the government's drive and push for cashless transactions and the widespread penetration of mobile literacy.Kumar further said, "Our earlier study on job flexibility also indicates a trend towards contractual hiring in these firms, which reaffirms the growing affinity among today's new-age job seekers, who look at striking a balance in work-life integration".topped the chart in terms of percentage of total job postings at 53 per cent, followed by at 23 per cent, (11 per cent), (4 per cent), (4 per cent), (3 per cent) and (2 per cent) among others.While the top four firms in terms of hiring together make up over 90 per cent of all posted, the region that saw a maximum number of postings from these companies is Delhi NCR, with an overwhelming majority of 83 per cent.The study included an analysis of job postings from Flipkart, Messenger, InMobi, Mu Sigma, Ola Cabs, PayTM, ShopClues, Snapdeal, RenewPower and Zomato, which were identified as the top Indian startups valued at over $1 billion.All job queries posted within the timeframe of October 31, 2016 to October 31, 2017 were considered for this study.