Job sentiment dips for H1FY18 on grim outlook for small firms: TeamLease

This, even as large businesses are looking to hire more, says report

Overall sentiment for the first half of this financial year (FY) suffered a decline of 6 percentage points as sentiment for small businesses remained down, while large businesses are looking to hire more, says a survey.



According to TeamLease Outlook Report 2017-18, entry and mid-level saw a fall of 8 and 5 points respectively, while the senior-level witnessed a 5 point boost.



"Given the government's initiative of driving digitisation, especially for the small and medium enterprises, one can expect the outlook to improve significantly for the other half of the year," TeamLease Services Executive Vice-President and co-founder Rituparna Chakraborty said.



The bi-annual report provides a comprehensive overview of the mechanics of hiring, job growth, salaries and their drivers, trends and forecasts across eight cities and 16 sectors in India.

