July exports rise for 11th straight month at $24.6 bn

growth slowed in July to 3.94 per cent even as the country managed to see the 11th straight month of rise in outbound

The country exported $22.54 billion worth of goods, compared to $21.68 billion in the same month last year, according to data issued by the on Monday.

Growth has been down since March, when it hit a high of 27 per cent, steepest in a little over five years. In June, it was 4.39 per cent, down from the 8 per cent seen in May.

Cumulative in the current financial year (FY), starting April 1, is about $ 94.75 billion. This constitutes an 8.91 per cent rise as compared to the $ 87 billion in the same period last year.

Among major foreign exchange earners, engineering grew by more than 15 per cent, same as the 14.8 per cent rise seen in the previous month. However, most other categories contracted.

Apparel continued to tank, going down by more than 11 per cent in July as compared to the 1.4 per cent contraction seen in June.

Pharmaceutical continued to fall, albeit a faster pace of 5.36 per cent as compared to the 2.25 per cent contraction in the previous month of June. However, the biggest hit was taken by the gems and jewellery sector, which saw a more than 22 per cent fall in July even as gold rose by a massive 95 per cent.

Import growth also fell in July with inbound shipments totalling $ 33.99 billlion, a 15.42 per cent rise. had seen a rise of 19 per cent in June.