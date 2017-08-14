TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Sebi acted in haste on shell firms, says FinMin
Business Standard

July retail inflation accelerates to 2.36% on higher vegetable prices

This, after easing for three straight months; food inflation saw deflationary pressure at (-) 0.29%

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

vegetable, vegetables, market, mandi
Retail inflation jumped to 2.36% in July, chiefly driven by hardening of prices in sugar and confectionery items, pan, tobacco and intoxicants.

Food inflation, however, saw deflationary pressure at (-) 0.29% in July compared to (-)2.12% in June this year, showed consumer price index data released by the Central Statistics Office today.

Retail inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) was revised downwards to 1.46% for June.

The price of sugar and confectionery items went up by 8.27% in July while pan, tobacco and intoxicants turned dearer by 6.39%.

Housing expenses saw a price increase of 4.98% while that of the fuel and light segment was up by 4.86%. Retail price of clothing and footwear items also increased by 4.22%.

The major contraction in price was witnessed in pulses and products at (-)24.75%, followed by vegetables (-)3.57%, eggs (-)2.04% and spices (-)1.67%.

In rural areas, the reading for July was 2.41% while it stood at 2.17% in cities as against 1.52% and 1.41%, respectively, in June.
 



"It's too early to say if inflation in India is undergoing a structural shift. By March 2018, expect overall inflation to be below 4%. The only caveat to this are food prices since right now we are seeing only vegetable prices going up. I think the RBI is cautious, but not behind the curve when it comes to cutting rates. There are a few factors like the U.S. Fed contracting balance sheet in September and also the question of farm loan waivers," said Puneet Pal, head of fixed income, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements