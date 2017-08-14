July retail inflation accelerates to 2.36% on higher vegetable prices

Retail inflation jumped to 2.36% in July, chiefly driven by hardening of prices in sugar and confectionery items, pan, tobacco and intoxicants.

Food inflation, however, saw deflationary pressure at (-) 0.29% in July compared to (-)2.12% in June this year, showed consumer price index data released by the Central Statistics Office today.

Retail inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) was revised downwards to 1.46% for June.

The price of sugar and confectionery items went up by 8.27% in July while pan, tobacco and intoxicants turned dearer by 6.39%.

Housing expenses saw a price increase of 4.98% while that of the fuel and light segment was up by 4.86%. Retail price of clothing and footwear items also increased by 4.22%.

The major contraction in price was witnessed in pulses and products at (-)24.75%, followed by vegetables (-)3.57%, eggs (-)2.04% and spices (-)1.67%.

In rural areas, the reading for July was 2.41% while it stood at 2.17% in cities as against 1.52% and 1.41%, respectively, in June.

