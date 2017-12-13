JUST IN
July-September current account deficit halves to 1.2% of GDP

The current merchant trade balance during the period was $32.8 bn

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image (Photo: Shutterstock)

Country's current account deficit was at $7.2 billion during July-September 2017 period, which is 1.2% of GDP, after imports accelerated while crude prices surged. It was 2.5% in previous quarter.

The current merchant trade balance during the period was $32.8 billion.

The balance of payments during the aforementioned period was at $9.5 billion, helped by a stronger capital account.

The capital account surplus, which includes foreign direct investment and portfolio inflows, was at $6.9 billion in the September quarter, compared with $4.3 billion a year ago.
First Published: Wed, December 13 2017. 18:10 IST

