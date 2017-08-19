Just one day left to file GST returns; snags leave traders confused

across the country faced problems on Saturday as the (GST) filing website stopped functioning for some time, a day ahead of the last date for filing returns.

"The site has been working intermittently since 12 noon. It is creating a lot of confusion among Many of our clients have called up saying they can't file returns. If this continues the government might need to extend the last date of filing by another couple of days at least," Prateek Jain, chairman, Assocham Special Task Force on GST, said.

The last date for filing for July is August 20, which is a summary return of details of outward supplies, inward supplies, credit and payment of

A notice on the site, however, stated: "The services will not be available from August 19, 2 pm to 2.45 pm. Do come back later."

The summary return for the month of August is to be filed by September 20.

Apart from 3B, three forms -- 1, 2 and 3 -- need to be filed every month. For the month of July, the three forms will have to be filed between September 1 and 5, September 6 and 10 and September 11 and 15, respectively.

Form 1 would reflect sales of a business, 2 would reflect purchases and 3 is a combination of sales and purchases.

For the month of August, the three forms will have to be filed between September 16-20, September 21-25 and September 26-30 respectively.

The date of filing returns for the month of July was earlier extended by the Council by a month.