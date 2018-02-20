Justin Trudeau says India Inc to invest $1bn, create 5,000 new jobs

Canadian today said corporate has committed USD 1 billion worth of investments in his country, which will create over 5,000 jobs. made the announcement after meetings with industry leaders including N Chandrasekaran; Birla; Mahindra Anand Mahindra; Salil Parikh of Infosys, and of the Pallonjee Mistry group, among others. The Canadian also had a 90-minute roundtable with women business leaders including chief and of the Piramal Group, among others at the iconic "There are tremendous connections between and India, whether it is natural resources or tech sector like IT, creativity, pharmaceutical...there are huge compatibilities and complementarities between our nations. "So much so that coming out of meetings this morning and a few other meetings we have had, we are able to announce today over 5,000 new jobs in and over USD 1 billion of (Indian) investment in Canada," said at the Canada- Business Forum here. Briefing about his interactions with the Indian business leaders, he said prospects of Canadian investments in were also discussed, especially the role played by the pension funds of "We also spoke about Canadian companies investing in India, whether it is pension funds or others," he said. "It has really been a win-win morning," remarked but did not name the prospective Indian investors. The Canadian prime minister, who is on a week-long visit, also spoke about the "extraordinary diversity" of this country and said "this pluralism comes with its own challenges but are immensely beneficial". "There is extraordinary diversity and pluralism in which is not without its challenges but we have to understand that diversity of views and background gives an incredible amount of strength, a source of resilience in any organisation, community or a country," he said. "To be able to listen to different points of view, learn from them and draw on them.

To feel that 'yes we are challenged, but not threatened by them', I think is a sign of maturity in a community," he added. felt that a country like can and should be leading the way in respecting diversity and highlighting this incredible diversity. "It is not just that is diverse, but other countries around the world as well." Talking at length about the need for empowering women in all walks of life, he rued that has only 26 per cent women participation in the world of business, saying this was one of the lowest globally. "Business leaders should take the time to listen to women and empower them, because empowering women leads to good business and helps the community," said. Noting the huge amount of "compatibility and complementarity" between the two nations, the Canadian urged the leaders of both nations to work together for the common benefits of their people. Already home to 1.25 lakh Indian students on annual basis, he said he wants to become the number one destination for Indian students. Welcoming more Indians to his country, said the 1.3 million-strong Indo-Canadians are a great strength for this nation.