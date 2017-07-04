Jyoti Structures becomes first company to face bankruptcy proceedings

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday allowed the initiation of proceedings against the Mumbai-based under the and Code after the company failed to repay its Rs 7,000 crore worth of debt to lenders. With this, the company became the first entity against which cleared action after the Reserve Bank of (RBI) identified 12 firms struggling in the respect.



had even nudged to take action against the identified firms under the and Code.



As per the order issued on Tuesday, the board of directors of the company will be suspended and consultancy firm, BDO would manage the company. The company has not opposed the action by the so far and has informed the court about a potential buyer interested in taking over the firm.



In the financial year 2017, the company made a massive loss of Rs 1482 crore on revenues of Rs 852 crore.



On an earlier occasion, the company had said that despite its best efforts, the restructuring package, as envisaged by the JLF (Joint Lenders Forum), could not be successfully implemented and the did not release the enhanced working capital facilities.



With this, the company was unable to adhere to the milestones stipulated in restructuring package and the lenders had to invoke the Strategic Debt Restructuring Scheme (SDR) in terms of the extant guidelines. Since then, the lenders decided to restructure the debt and evaluate investment proposal submitted by a strategic investor, outside SDR, the company has informed its shareholders last year.



JSL supplies equipment and undertakes turnkey solutions of Power Grid Corporation of Limited (PGCIL) and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).