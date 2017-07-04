Jyoti Structures becomes first company to face bankruptcy proceedings

-
ALSO READ'NCLT, insolvency infra won't suffice to handle RBI's move to curb NPAs' NPA problem: RBI identifies 12 mega defaulters for insolvency 180 days too long to resolve insolvency cases: Bankruptcy board chief Sahoo Bankruptcy code: Know the new world of insolvency professionals Huge haircut needed on largest NPAs, says CRISIL
-
RBI had even nudged banks to take action against the identified firms under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
As per the NCLT order issued on Tuesday, the board of directors of the company will be suspended and consultancy firm, BDO would manage the company. The company has not opposed the action by the banks so far and has informed the court about a potential buyer interested in taking over the firm.
In the financial year 2017, the company made a massive loss of Rs 1482 crore on revenues of Rs 852 crore.
On an earlier occasion, the company had said that despite its best efforts, the restructuring package, as envisaged by the JLF (Joint Lenders Forum), could not be successfully implemented and the banks did not release the enhanced working capital facilities.
With this, the company was unable to adhere to the milestones stipulated in restructuring package and the lenders had to invoke the Strategic Debt Restructuring Scheme (SDR) in terms of the extant RBI guidelines. Since then, the lenders decided to restructure the debt and evaluate investment proposal submitted by a strategic investor, outside SDR, the company has informed its shareholders last year.
JSL supplies equipment and undertakes turnkey solutions of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU