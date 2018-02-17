Karnataka Budget: Siddaramaiah govt provides Rs 2.47 bn for IT, biotech

The government has provided an outlay of Rs 2.47 billion to information technology, and departments in the state Budget for 2018-19. The chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, said Rs 10 million grant would be given to department to provide scholarship for research students. The government also proposed to establish a mini 3-D planetarium in Belagavi at a cost of Rs 30 million. Announcing a flurry of new schemes for 2018-19 in these sectors, said an incubation center would be set up at Kalaburagi in association with Deshpande Foundation for Rs 50 million to promote start-ups in Karnataka. said the Karnataka Innovation Authority would be set up under his chairmanship to encourage innovations in different areas. The government also proposed to launch new programmes to encourage development of the manufacturing sector and protection of intellectual property rights, especially for mind development institutions, entrepreneurs and startu-ps, he said. “An archive of patents will be created so as to facilitate storing, corroborating and exchange of patents.

This promotes innovation,” the Chief Minister said.