KCR's wishlist for railway minister

The today requested Railway Minister to upgrade and develop two existing located on the outskirts of Hyderabad into full-fledged terminals in order to ease pressure on the Secunderabad railway station.



Chief minister brought this and other issues to his notice when the latter met him at the secretariat this afternoon.

The chief minister informed Prabhu that the increase in population of Hyderabad and Secunderabad had put a lot of pressure on the Secunderabad railway station. The minister agreed to examine the suggestion that the existing at Moula-Ali and Nagulapally needed to be upgraded to ease the situation, according to the chief minister's office.KCR also brought to his notice several pending railway projects sanctioned to Telangana in the past. These include a railway wagon manufacturing unit and a new railway division and several railway lines.He also requested the railway minister to expedite the sanction of right of ways to the ongoing Hyderabad metrorail project at places where both the lines intersect in the city.The state government also proposed three new lines and 15 road over bridges.